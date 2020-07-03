BRISTOL – An Elkhart man died in a motorcycle crash at 5:17 p.m. Thursday on C.R. 17, north of C.R. 4.
Killed in the crash was Roger West, 69, Elkhart.
According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Ptl. Seth Bayes, West was driving his 2003 Harley-Davidson south on C.R. 17 when it left the west side of the road and traveled down an embankment. West was ejected from the motorcycle and was gravely injured. He died at the scene, according to the deputy.
