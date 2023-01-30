ELKHART — Two people are dead, including a teenager, following a fatal double shooting in Elkhart late Sunday evening.
At approximately 10:58 p.m. Elkhart Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting with injuries at a residence in the 700 block of Concord Ave.
"Upon arrival, officers observed a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds outside of the residence," an EPD news release stated.
One of the victims, a 15-year-old male, was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
A second male then arrived at Elkhart General Hospital with apparent gunshot wound or wounds. This second victim was identified as Alexis Jackson, 34, Elkhart, was also prounced dead.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 574-295-2825.