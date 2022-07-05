Police: Suspect sought in Monday armed robbery

LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the suspect from a Monday morning armed robbery.
"On Monday at 8:28 a.m., LaGrange Police were dispatched to a reported armed robbery at 816 S. Detroit St.," an LPD news release stated. "Witnesses advised a younger Hispanic male approximately 6 feet tall, with medium build, medium length dark black hair wearing a black hoodie, dark face covering, and khaki-colored shorts produced a weapon and demanded money from the cash register."
The male then fled the store, making off with an undisclosed amount of money, and left the area in a newer model white four door passenger car, possibly a white Kia Forte, the release added.
Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 260-463-7031.