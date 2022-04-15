SOUTH BEND — A search party of friends and family is continuing to look for the vehicle of Alexis Morales, of New Paris, who went missing on Tuesday along with her baby boy.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, Morales and her son Messiah were last seen leaving Kelly Park in South Bend around 7 p.m. April 12.
Friends who were at the park recalled she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black Ugg brand shoes, black leggings with flowers, and a black Nike brand jacket. Messiah, age 5 months, was last seen wearing a baby blue jacket with matching sweatpants, a blue sweater, and grey and yellow socks. He was using a Mickey Mouse blanket in his car seat.
Morales was last seen leaving the park, indicating she was headed back to her apartment in New Paris, in her silver 2006 BMW X5 SUV, license plate MULA LUV
If have anyone information about her location, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151.
