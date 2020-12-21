ELKHART — Investigators with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are asking the public for information concerning the homicide of an Elkhart man.
Forty-one-year-old Rochad Washington, Elkhart, was found unconscious in the area of Sixth and Concord, where Elkhart police officers were called at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of shots fired, according to a statement from the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office.
Officers gave aid to Washington at the scene, the release reads. He was then transported to Elkhart General Hospital, where he died.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called and assumed responsibility of the scene.
On Saturday, a forensic autopsy was performed at Homer-Stryker School of Medicine located at the University of Western Michigan. According to information provided by the Elkhart County prosecutor, the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.
This case remains an ongoing investigation. Those with information regarding this event, or are aware of any individual who may, call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.
