MISHAWAKA — The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lilli Davis, 14, and Ashley Taulbee, 16. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for them Thursday.
Davis is described as a black female, 5-feet 2-inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in the knee and gray Nike Jordans.
Taulbee is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, black and gray jogger pants and black tennis shoes.
They were last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 4:45 p.m. According to police, they are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
Those who have information on Davis and Taulbee are asked to contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or at 911.
