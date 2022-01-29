ELKHART — Officers rescued a suspected carjacker from a fiery crash following a pursuit after 1 a.m. Saturday.
The man, whose name was not given, is in his mid-30s and was the only occupant of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee that police said was carjacked at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 29900 block of New Castle Drive in Elkhart.
According to an Elkhart police report, as officers responded to the call, an officer passed the man in the Jeep. As the officer was turning around to travel west on C.R. 108, the man fled in the Jeep, the report reads. A brief pursuit followed, but ended with the Jeep crashing at C.R. 108 and C.R. 1 at about 1:05 a.m.
The Jeep caught fire and the man was trapped inside. Three officers removed the man from the Jeep before it became engulfed in flames.
The Jeep's driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. At the last update, he was in serious condition.
All three officers were treated for smoke inhalation and released from the hospital. One of the officers suffered injuries to his hand, according to police
