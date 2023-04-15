ELKHART — The Elkhart Fire Department responded to two residential fires early Saturday afternoon.
At 12:05 p.m. EFD was dispatched to the 1900 block of Prairie St. for a possible structure fire, a news release stated. A primary search for victims was negative and the fire was under control in approximately twenty minutes after arrival. The occupants were not home at the time of the fire and no civilian of firefighter injuries reported.
At 1:45 p.m. EFD was dispatched to The Highlands Apartments at 2521 Links Drive, where a three story apartment building showed heavy fire from it’s south end, which had originated in a third floor apartment before extending to the attic. Ladder trucks were used to control the blaze, and three firefighters were injured trying to put a cat into a cage and remove it from an apartment.
In addition, there was a partial roof collapse in one area of the structure. No occupants were found in the fire areas of the building, although one resident on scene was treated for exposure to smoke. A total of 12 apartments were affected.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the occupants of both fires, which both remain under investigation.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man who’s body was pulled from the Elkhart River early Saturday afternoon.
At approximately 12:53 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a call in reference a body of an adult male discovered in the river near the 200 block of E. Jackson St., northwest of the Elkhart Aquatic Center, an Elkhart Police Department news release stated.
“The coroner was called, and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, to handle the investigation,” the release added. “At this time, the cause and manner of death are undetermined, but there is not believed to be any immediate danger to the public.”
ARRESTS
Victoria Stafford, 21, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of po
- ssession of marijuana after officers made a traffic stop at 6:19 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of S. 15th St. She was release on scene with a pending court date.
- Skylar Whitfied, 25, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of battery and disorderly conduct at 9:46 p.m. after officers responded to a reported fight in the 200 block of W. Oakridge. A 36 year old male was taken to Goshen Hospital for unknown injuries from the incident.
- Ciro Ramos Gonzalez, 50, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after officers conducted a traffic stop at 11:21 p.m. Saturday at Bashor Road and Elizabeth St. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Balraj Singh, 23, Mishawaka, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication at 2:35 a.m. Sunday after officers saw an individual running twice into traffic. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Pablo Macias Miranda, 23, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 3:34 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at U.S Highway 33 and C.R. 113. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Erik Wentz, 64, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of theft/shoplifting at 2:29 p.m. Friday at Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road. He was released on scene with a pending court date.
- Joshua Mays, 39, Virginia, was arrested on charges of battery, intimidation and resisting law enforcement at 5:42 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Arbor Court. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jaqylie Bryant, 22, Dowagiac, Michigan, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforce
ment and operating while intoxicated at 11:46 p.m. Friday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Main St. a
- nd Kercher Road. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
INJURY CRASH
Raul Gonzalez, 21, Goshen, was injured at 11:52 a.m. Sunday when the 1993 Ford F150 he was driving went off the road on C.R. 46, near C.R. 13, and into a ditch striking a utility pole. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance due to a broken arm. Driving too fast for conditions was listed as a factor in the crash.