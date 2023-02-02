ARRESTS
- Jessica Johnson, 31, Syracuse, was arrested on charges of shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway E., after officers were dispatched to the store in reference to the woman leaving the store with items that she had not purchased at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday.
- Eric Brown, 47, was arrested on charges of driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Nappanee Street and Beardsley Avenue at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday. Brown failed standardized field sobriety tests and an evaluation given by a Drug Recognition Expert.
- Isaiah Magallanes, 27, arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction after Robert Cutter reported a vehicle had driven into his yard and was stuck at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday.
- Jessie Hale, 62, was arrested on charges of theft after attempting to leave Wal-Mart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, with $85.45 worth of property without paying at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Sara Bobo reported to Elkhart County deputies that her 2009 Mercury Milan was involved in a motor vehicle crash at 30982 Riverbend Circle where the other vehicle failed to stop at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFT
- Colleen Longbrake, an employee of PAK A SAK, 112 W. Pike St., reported to Goshen city police the theft of gasoline. Longbrake said the unknown woman pumped $27.89 worth of gas and drove off without paying at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday.
- Evelyn Young reported to Goshen city police at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday a theft from her home at 1225 Greencroft Dr.
- Courtney Bontrager reported to Elkhart County deputies that a 2022 Volante 29 travel trailer with black/white graphics was stolen and was last seen on June 30, 2022, at Pinnacle Transport Group, 13927 C.R. 4.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Mickey Hahn reported to Goshen city police that sometime overnight on Wednesday someone slashed both driver-side tires to his 2014 Kia Sorrento, while it was parked in front of his home at 213 S. Ninth St.