Two reports of rape were recently reported the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
On July 29 ECSO received a report from the Department of Child Services regarding the possible rape of a teenager which took place earlier in 2022, according to ECSO reports. The incident is now under investigation.
On August 3, the staff at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville reported a rape that occurred somewhere in Elkhart County.
ARRESTS
- Keith Battice, 34, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, as well as for active warrant, at 5:29 a.m. Thursday. A traffic stop was initiated at Kercher Road and Lincolnway East on a vehicle in which Battice was a passenger. He was taken t o the Elkhart County Jail.
- Kyle Priser, 28, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while license suspended-prior following a traffic stop made at 1:56 a.m. Friday at Dierdorff Road and Berkshire Drive. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.