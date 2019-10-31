Five adults and four children ages 2 to 9 lost their home to a fire that caused about $75,000 damage at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Elkhart firefighters, a large house at 723-724 W. Marion St., Elkhart, made into six apartments caught fire in the front apartment on the northwest corner. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire and heavy smoke throughout the second floor and roof area.
“Firefighters had a challenging time reaching the fire due to the layout of the apartments and the door to the apartment being covered with a sheet of drywall hiding the door,” firefighters stated in a press release.
Firefighters also added there were no working smoke detectors in the apartments that were occupied.
Along with the $75,000 in damage to the approximately $200,000 home, another $25,000 in contents were damaged. The building was insured, according to fire officials.
The Red Cross is assisting the occupants. The fire remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Corey Riegle, 31, 16595 Ind. 120, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of invasion of privacy after violating a valid protection order at 16595 Ind. 120, Bristol, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
• Daniel Hunt, 19, 14247 Ind. 120, Bristol, was arrested on multiple charges by Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at 1305 W. Vistula St., Bristol. According to police, Hunt was in possession of a vehicle he did not have permission to drive and was in possession of hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia. Police reported he was also operating a vehicle without a license and had been consuming alcohol. Hunt was arrested on charges of possession of a syringe (felony), illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage (misdemeanor), never receiving a license (misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor). He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jason Andrew Spigutz, 29, 703 E. Sixth St., Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Ind. 19, north of C.R. 30, on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and three counts of Level 6 felony theft. According to police, the stolen items reportedly found in Spigutz’s possession were from a home in White Pigeon, Michigan. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jose Manuel Silvestre-Gonzalez, 34, 282 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and never receiving a license. He was involved in a single-vehicle crash on C.R. 7, south of C.R. 24 and was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• A 16-year-old Goshen girl was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of criminal mischief after property was damaged in the 61000 block of C.R. 17, Goshen, at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
• A package was stolen from the front porch of Tyisha Beal, 2654 Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart, according to Goshen police. The theft report was made at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday.
• Charles Ranney, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police his keys were stolen from Planet Fitness, 2616 Peddler’s Village Road, Goshen, at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday.
• The owner of Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Dr. North, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday that three storage units were broken into. The owners have been contacted, police reported.
• Goshen police were called to 1238 Crimson Leaf Dr. at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday for a burglary. When they arrived, they found someone had forced entry into the home.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Robert Warble, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday that his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run at 105 N. Indiana Ave.
FORGERY/COUNTERFEITING
• David McGuire reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday that between Jan. 18 and Oct. 13 someone has been forging signatures on license prescription pads in order to obtain controlled substances illegally at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• An employee of Indiana Transport, 10068 C.R. 2, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, someone prided open a recreational vehicle, causing damage.
• The window to a vehicle parked at 66108 C.R. 17, Goshen, was damaged overnight Tuesday and was reported to Goshen police at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday.
