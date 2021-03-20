A motorhome fire inside Premium Custom Painting, 5305 Beck Drive, was extinguished by the Elkhart Fire Department Friday at 6:48 p.m.
A report from the EFD states that a large diesel motor home was inside a paint booth when it caught fire. Employees attempted to use fire extinguishers to put out the fire, which was unsuccessful. However, the fire report states that a sprinkler system in the booth contained the fire until firefighters arrived and kept the blaze from spreading.
Firefighters were at the scene for 90 minutes fighting the fire in the motorhome. The report states there was no significant structural damage to the building.
THEFTS
• Phillip Cripe, Goshen, told Goshen police Friday that someone made unauthorized withdrawals from his checking account.
• Mark Resendez reported to Goshen police Friday that someone broke into a family member’s home at 115 W. Plymouth Ave. It was not reported if anything was stolen.
• An employee of Maple City Bowl, 1300 W. Pike St., reported to Goshen police money was stolen from the business by a while male Friday morning.
VANDALISM
• Douglas Miller reported to Goshen police Friday that someone damaged landscaping at 114 Crescent St.
ARRESTS
• Ryan Hershberger, 29, 622 River Ave., Apt. C, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of theft by Goshen police at 3:32 p.m. Friday at the Meijer store, 4522 Elkhart Road. Hershberger was released pending a court date.
CRASHES
• A Battle Creek, Michigan resident, Kevin Crowley, reported to Goshen police that his truck was struck by an unknown vehicle Friday afternoon while it was parked at Wings Etc., 2815 Gateway South Drive.
• A chain-reaction rear-end collision involving three vehicles left two people with injuries. Goshen police report the crash occurred at 11:57 a.m. Friday on College Avenue, east of the Main Street intersection. Police reported Amy Magallanes, Goshen, was driving a Pontiac G6 west on College Avenue and stopped for a yellow light at the intersection with Main Street and Jennifer Welcher of Indianapolis stopped her Subaru Forester behind her. Then, Galen Spicher of Goshen, driving a Hyundai Santa Fe, drove into the back of the Forester, causing the chain-reaction crash. Police reported Welcher and her front-seat passenger, Jeanine Welcher of Goshen, said their necks were sore from the impact but refused treatment at the scene.
