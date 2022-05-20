Two crashes involving injuries were reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.
At 5:55 p.m. Thursday Christy Fisher, 53, Middlebury, was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang east on US HWY 20 near the intersection. She said she saw a shiny light ahead and swerved off the road to avoid it, striking a pole. She reported arm, should and elbow and wrist paint and was cited for not wearing a seatbelt.
At 9:55 p.m. Thursday Michael Horne, 49, Elkhart was driving a KYMCO Moped eastbound on C.R. 26, approaching C.R. 9, when he ran off the road and eventually crashed into a curb. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend due to a head injury and therefore was unable to give a statement due to his injury. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
ARRESTS
- Jerry Wallace, 46, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of theft after a bicycle was reported stolen from Peddlers Village Auctions at 3:10 p.m. Thursday. He was released from the scene with a pending court date.
- Elida Fullmer, 34, Warsaw, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia at 4:19 p.m. Thursday following a traffic stop near the intersection of S. 5th St and Purl Street. She was released on the scene with a pending court date.
- Jonathan Livermore, 21, Mishawaka, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana near the intersection of Cottage Avenue and Bridge Street following a traffic stop. He was cited and release at the scene.
- Ashley Burrow, 32, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a motor vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator/prior conviction for operating while intoxicated following a crash. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Alexis Hawthorne, 25, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday on charges of neglect of dependent/child violations at 727 N. Hawthorne Dr., Bristol. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Shayla Sink, 40, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating with a suspended license at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop in the area of Ash Road and Riverbend West in Osceola. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest after running away from home. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- John McMahan, 39, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 57504 Woodrow St. on charges of resisting law enforcement with vehicle/on foot, driving without ever receiving a license and several additional warrants. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Daniel John Harcz II, 33, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated, following a traffic stop in the area of Ash Road and C.R. 6. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jacob Burnett, 25, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana/hash/oil/salvia at 2:34 a.m. Thursday, following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 17 and C.R. 10. He was cited and released at the scene.
- Ann Planck, 47, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, after failing field sobriety testing, at 1:59 p.m. Thursday. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Oliver Keultjes, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment after a traffic stop at 9:07 p.m. in the area of U.S. HWY 20 and C.R. 21. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.