An abandoned building in downtown Elkhart caught fire early Wednesday morning.
The old Chase building, 121 W. Franklin St., caught fire in the early morning hours and crews also found evidence of people living in the abandoned building, according to a news release.
According to the Elkhart Fire Department, crews were initially dispatched to Patrick Industries, 107 W. Franklin St. in reference to a fire alarm.
Upon arrival, crews found light smoke in the basement but no signs of fire. They did, however, find smoke continuing from a pipe chase containing electrical wiring through the exterior wall. As crews continued to search for the source of the smoke, they discovered that the fire was coming from a neighboring property at 121 W. Franklin St., which shared the pipe chase.
During an exterior walk of the abandoned building, crews found that there appeared to be a nearly broken window on the south side of the building. The building had additional broken windows that had been boarded up prior.
The building had smoke throughout all five floors and the basement. Crews found the source of the fire in the office rooms of the basement and deployed hoses to extinguish it and an overhaul was conducted.
Crews found no one within the building but during searches, there were signs of people inhabiting the building.
CRASHES
• A crash on C. R. 17 sent a New Paris man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. According to Elkhart County deputies, Charles Ramer, 36, New Paris, was traveling north on C. R. 17 north of C. R. 42 towing a trailer with 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. As he slowed to turn right, the trailer was struck from behind by a 2019 GMC Terrain driven by Jeffrey King, 40, of New Paris.
Ramer told deputies that his trailer did not have properly working lights and was not registered, and King told officers he did not realize the trailer was braking until last minute due to the lack of operational lights.
King was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
Ramer was cited for not having operational lights and failing to register the trailer.
• Justin Howard, 35, of Elkhart, drove around the gates and his car was struck by a train at the intersection of Peddler’s Village Road and Elkhart Road at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday. Howard sustained minor scratches and refused medical treatment but was charged with possession of methamphetamine during the investigation. He was released pending a future court date.
FOUND VEHICLE
•Elkhart County deputies located at stolen vehicle reported through Elkhart City Police Department at 59416 Ash Road. The vehicle was removed form the property and returned to the victim at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
THEFT
•Williams Levenhagen reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Jan. 16 and Jan. 30 someone stole two RVs from Forest River Marine, 51773 C.R. 39.
•Brooke Replogle reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 someone stole her medication at 52405 C.R. 23.
•Catherine Otis reported to Elkhart County deputies a Grand Design Transcend RV was stolen between midnight Dec. 29 and early morning Jan. 13 at Grand Design RV, 11333 C.R. 2.
•Dylan Ritter reported to Elkhart County deputies that his personal belongings were stolen by multiple inmates at Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave. at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
•James Weldy reported to Goshen city police at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday that his cell phone was stolen from Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway E.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
•Sidney Beck reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:07 and 8 a.m. Jan. 28 someone broke into a 2019 Dodge Durango SRT by breaking the sunroof at Royal RV Center, 14441 US Highway 20.
•Angela Woolwine reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:42 p.m. Monday that someone she knew slashed her car tires at 30229 Blaine Ave.
FRAUD
•Amber Deboard reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 11 and Jan. 28 fraud was committed at 15621 C. R. 42.
AWOL•Kristina Warren, 37, of South Bend, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release at 5 a.m. Jan. 26 and is considered AWOL.
•Joshua Aaron, 39, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release at 5 a.m. Jan. 26 and is considered AWOL.
•Donavan Allen McDaniel, 24, of Goshen, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release at 5 a.m. Jan. 27 and is considered AWOL.
•Adam Neal Sullender, 39, of Goshen, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release at 8:55 a.m. Jan. 27 and is considered AWOL.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED•Elkhart County deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver in the area of C.R. 17 and Ind. 120 at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday. Officers located the driver and took the 42-year-old woman to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.