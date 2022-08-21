NAPPANEE — A Westville woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 6 and C.R. 11 at 5:22 p.m. Friday.
Injured in the crash was Tara Walstra, 36, Westville.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Walstra was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra east on U.S. 6 toward the C.R. 11 intersection.
A 2001 Ford Ranger driven by David Gingerich, 19, Port Washington, Ohio, was northbound on C.R. 11 and failed to stop for a stop sign, officers reported. His vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by the Sierra, according to the report.
Gingerich was uninjured.
Walstra complained of neck and head pain with numbness to her arms.
Gingerich was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, a learner's permit violation and driving without insurance.
MICHIGAN CRASH
Five people, including an Elkhart woman, were injured in a Saturday evening three vehicle crash in Cass County, Michigan.
Janelle Miller, 35, was traveling southbound on Decatur Road and proceeded to stop at the stop sign before entering the intersection, according to a news release. Jeffery Brewer, 57, Marcellus, Michigan was traveling westbound on Marcellus Highway when Miller's vehicle entered the intersection and struck Brewer's vehicle.
Amber Gilbert, 42, Three Rivers, was traveling eastbound on Marcellus Highway. Gilbert slowed down at the intersection to make a right turn to go southbound on Decatur Road. Gilbert had two other passengers in the vehicle, Derek Gilbert, 48 and Paige Roberts, 16 both from Three Rivers. Gilbert's vehicle was then struck by both Miller and Brewer's vehicles, the release added.
Miller was transported to Borgess Lee Memorial in Dowagiac, Brewer was transported to Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, and Gilbert and her passengers were taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. Seat belt use is unknown at this time, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
ARRESTS
Goshen police reported making several arrests and investigating a variety of incidents Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Raul Aguilar, 31, 806 College Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:56 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Aguilar was stopped at Pike Street and Chicago Avenue for a moving violation, police reported. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Fabian Martinez, 22, Goshen, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of N. Third Street, after search warrants were executed on his home, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Kelly Stack, 48, Elkhart, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Saturday on charges of shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine and possession or paraphernalia after police responded to a report of shoplifting at WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway East. She was taken to the ECJ.
- Geraldo Quezada Hernandez, 25, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Sunday after officers made a traffic stop at the intersection of 7th and Douglas. Hernandez provided a breath test sample and was taken to the ECJ.
THEFTS
• Two people stole clothing from Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 1:46 p.m. Friday, according to a report from Goshen police.
ADDITONAL CRASHES
• Adelle Holdread, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:50 p.m. Friday that her vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash while she was inside Martin's Super Market Express, 1401 College Ave.
• Charles Yoder, LaGrange, reported to Goshen police at 9:02 p.m. Friday his vehicle was struck while stopped near Indiana and Lincoln avenues. The other driver left the scene without stopping to exchange information.
• A telephone pole was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene, at Greene Road and Wilden Avenue at 10:51 p.m. Friday, according to Goshen police.
BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Caleb Howell, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 4:17 p.m. Friday that his locked storage unit at 2733 Peddler's Village Road was burglarized.
• Ja Toun Ford, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:12 p.m. Friday that someone had entered her home in the 2000 block of West Wilden Avenue without her permission. No items were reported missing.
BATTERY
• Two people reported to Goshen police at 4:46 p.m. Friday they were battered in the 200 block of North Chicago Avenue. The victims were two Goshen women ages 21 and 35. The accused left the scene before police arrived, according to the report. The 21-year-old later reported, at 5:45 p.m., that her belongings were vandalized and a protective order was violated in the 1300 block of Park 33 Boulevard.
• A 43-year-old Goshen man and a 27-year-old Elkhart woman were injured while fighting each other in the 100 block of South Seventh Street at 8:04 p.m. Friday, according to a report by Goshen police. The two were treated by Goshen paramedics. Charges were sent to the Elkhart County prosecutor for review.
• A 50-year-old Elkhart woman reported to Goshen police at 12:05 a.m. Saturday she was battered by her husband at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17. She refused medical attention for her injuries, which included redness and pain to her shoulder.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue at 6:31 p.m. Friday.
• The men's bathroom at Oakridge Park in Goshen was vandalized. The report was made at 6:54 p.m. Friday. Similar reports were made about the men's bathroom at the Goshen Dam at 3:22 p.m. Saturday and about the Walnut Park bathrooms at 5:06 p.m. Saturday.
• Maria Herrera, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:37 p.m. Friday her vehicle was damaged in the 400 block of Lincolnway East.
DOG BITE
• A 12-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in the 1000 block of Lantern Lane in Goshen at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The boy was treated at Goshen Hospital for his injuries, according to Goshen police.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
Jeannie Petry, 35, Goshen, reported to the police that a vehicle she is borrowing from a friend was struck by an unknown vehicle on Friday. A report was taken.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Police and paramedics responded at 11:05 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of Sunset Blvd. for a male subject who was found to be unconscious and and not breathing. Guy Wilson, 69, was found to be deceased from natural causes and his next of kin was notified.