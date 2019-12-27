An Elkhart man was severely injured when two dogs attacked him on Christmas Day.
Elkhart County police reported Friday morning that police and paramedics were called to 25093 Berry St. where Billy Shoemaker, 43, had been attacked by the dogs. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office news release states that emergency personnel could not reach Shoemaker to help him because a pit bull dog and a pit bull/Labrador mixed dog had Shoemaker trapped in the backyard at the address.
The report states police tried to distract the dogs but that effort failed and they shot both dogs. One dog died at the scene and the other fled, but later returned and was taken into custody by the Elkhart County Humane Society.
Police said Shoemaker was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police did not say who owned the dogs.
