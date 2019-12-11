ELKHART — A Mishawaka man sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 5:27 a.m. Wednesday, at Ind. 19 and C.R. 28.
Chaz Hufkens, 21, Mishawaka, was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus east on C.R. 28. According to Elkhart County deputies, as the Taurus entered the Ind. 19 intersection, it was struck by a 2015 Dodge Charger driven by Kenneth Tubicsak, 28, Nappanee. The Charger was southbound on Ind. 19.
Police said that Hufken failed to yield the right of way.
The two vehicles were forced off the southeast side of the road, deputies reported. The Taurus then struck a home at 61022 Ind. 19.
Hufkens was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to the police report.
Tubicsak was taken to Elkhart General Hospital by ambulance for complaint of lower back pain.
