A 16-year-old Goshen boy reported to Goshen police at 4:17 p.m. Thursday that a person he did not know pointed a handgun at him during a robbery in the 1000 block of Beaver Lane.
The boy was unharmed during the robbery, police reported, and the suspect left the scene prior to police arrival. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
BURGLARY
Elkhart County deputies responded to a call at 2:52 p.m. Thursday that three individuals had made forceful entry into Murphy USA, 30898 Old U.S. 20, and stole property valued more than $750.
KNIFE POSSESSION
Goshen police reported they were made aware of a Goshen Intermediate student student possessing a knife on a school bus at Prairie View Elementary School, 1730 Regent St., at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Alexis Martinez Palacios, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:43 p.m. Thursday vandalism to his vehicle in the 100 block of East Oakridge Avenue.
- Graffiti was located in three restrooms at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East. According to Goshen police, this occurred sometime in the past two days.
THEFT
- Ricky J. Lieberenz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:33 p.m. Thursday the theft of his 2002 Ford Expedition.
- Elizabeth Roesner reported to Elkhart County deputies someone stole her white 2005 Cadillac STS while she was inside shopping at Phillips 66, 30949 Old U.S. 33 at 4:08 a.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
Goshen police recived a report of a fraudulent job listing scam at 2:22 p.m. Thursday.