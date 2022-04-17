Goshen Police responded at 7:08 p.m. Friday to a report of damage to the restrooms at Abshire Park, 1302 E. Lincoln Ave.
Officers discovered that the men's restroom toilet had been destroyed by an explosive device.
CRASH REPORTS
An Elkhart man was injured in a one vehicle crash at 6:14 a.m. Sunday.
The vehicle, a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Greg Lopez, was traveling westbound on C.R. 4 west of C.R. 13, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office Report, when it ran off the south side of the roadway, struck two utility poles, and ended up on it's side. Lopez was taken to Elkhart General Hospital by ambulance for treatment for hand lacerations.
Lopez is under investigation for operating while intoxicated, the report added.
In a separate incident, Alexyss Kniebes, 21, South Bend, was injured in a single vehicle crash when the vehicle she was driving left the road on C.R. 10 and struck a group of landscaping trees at the property located at 30557 C.R. 10 in Granger, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. She was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.
ARRESTS
- Cortez Crawford, 19, residing at 253 Roxbury Park, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine after being stopped at the intersection of U.S. Highway 33 and C.R. 20 in Elkhart at 9:36 a.m. Friday. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Irma Hernandez Flores, 51, 426 Wheatland Dr., Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 5:12 p.m. Friday at Walmart at 2304 Lincolnway East. She was released with a pending court date.
- David Dervin, 47, listed as homeless, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass at 6:12 p.m. Friday. He arrived at 1101 W. Lincoln Ave. in Goshen, but left the scene and was later located and release elsewhere with a pending court date.
- Cristhian Alba Reeves, 21, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and never obtaining a license at 10:12 p.m. Friday after being stopped by police at Greene Road and Cheryl Street for two traffic violations and failing a field sobriety test. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Lorenzo Rodarte Gonzalez, 47, 212 E. Clinton St., Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and never having obtained a license after being stopped at 1:34 a.m. Sunday at W. Pike St. and Third St. in Goshen. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Edgar Arroyo, 24, residing at 16216 Tropicana Ave., was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after police were called to the area of C.R. 21 and C.R. 26 for a report of a reckless driver. He failed a field sobriety take and then submitted to a blood draw at Goshen Hospital, after which he was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
DOMESTIC BATTERY OF A MINOR CHILD
A child called police to Brookside Mobile Home Park at 8:44 a.m. Friday to the report they were the victim of domestic battery. The Indiana Dept. of Child Services was contacted.
DOMESTIC BATTERY/RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Briyana Glassman, 20, Goshen, reported to the police at 11:51 a.m. Saturday a possible case of domestic battery and residential entry involving a known individual. She sustained a small cut to the bridge of her nose and was checked by medics at the scene, but refused further treatment.
BATTERY
Officers were called at 11:46 p.m. Saturday to 308 S. 7th St. regarding a report of battery. Officers located on scene a 39-year-old female who had sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to Goshen Hospital for further treatment.
24 HOUR EMERGENCY DETENTION
Officers reported to the parking lot of St. Mark's Church at 502 S. Main St., at 12 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible domestic fight. Officers found that the altercation was verbal in nature but that a 47 year old female from North Carolina made comments of self harm. She was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment and observation.
