ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting which took place in the 800 block of Harrison St., Elkhart, early Sunday morning.
At approximately 4 a.m., Elkhart City 911 dispatch received a sounds of gunfire call from the 800 block of Harrison St.
"Elkhart Police Department officers and emergency personnel dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter," an EPD news release stated. "Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male. First aid was rendered at the scene; however, the male victim was ultimately declared deceased at the scene."
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and will be handling the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the the ECHU at 574-295-2825.