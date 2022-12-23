The Noble County Emergency Management Agency is advising motorists to avoid county roads, especially US 33, due to numerous snow drifts and vehicles stuck, with many areas not passable.
In addition the area of Ind. 5 and 1100 North is impassable, with several vehicles stuck in the area.
C.R. 150 East between Ind. 9 and US 6 is closed due to drifting snow.
"We strongly urge travel only if necessary in Noble County," a news release stated. "Due to the heavy winds there are large snow drifts — these conditions could make it impossible for officers to get to you if you need assistance."
In addition, The Indiana State Police Lowell Post and the Indiana Department of Transportation: Northwest report that travel is being discouraged on I-94 eastbound towards Michigan and into Michigan.
"Troopers are currently on scene of a rollover tanker on I-94 at the 24.2 mile-marker (Burns Harbor exit)," a news release stated. "This is a hazardous material situation requiring offload of the contents, Sodium Hydroxide, prior to the vehicle being removed and the roadway reopened. There is no timetable for this event to be completed."