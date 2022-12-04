Police News

FRAUD
Lynda Hershberger reported to Goshen city police a fraud incident at 10 a.m. Friday at 1820 Greencroft Blvd., Goshen
Annette Buss, a store manage at Menards at 1925 Lincolnway East, reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday receiving a bad check in July.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Stephen Minnich reported to Goshen city police at 10:20 a.m. Friday that there were damages to his truck at 713 S. Third St., Goshen.
VANDALISM
Guadalupe Feuntez Flores and Marcos Flores reported to Goshen city police a burglary in progress at 606 N. Main St. at 3:11 p.m. Friday. They also reported damage to their front door. A suspect with an outstanding warrant was arrested in the area, but later decided was not the individual in question.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
Michelle Sokol reported to Goshen city police at 6:06 p.m. Friday that someone had made entry into her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 712 Emerson St.
THEFT
Elizabeth Stevens reported to Goshen city police at 8:49 p.m. Friday a theft from her vehicle at 712 Emerson St.
BURGLARY
Robert Warble reported to Goshen city police at 8:37 p.m. Friday a burglary at 511 E. Jefferson St.
ARRESTS
Jory Randall, 33, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash following a hit-and-run incident at Marathon Gas Station, 501 E. Madison St. at 2:35 p.m. Friday. He was released with a pending court date.
John Ruebensam, 33, and Desira Harding, 23, both of Goshen, were arrested on charges of shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway E., Goshen at 3:21 p.m. Friday.
Faustino Lopez Lopez, 28, Topeka, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and never having received a license at 2:47 p.m. Friday following a traffic stop near the intersection of Pike Street and Main Street. According to Goshen police, he submitted to a preliminary breath sample of .122 BrAC and a certified chemical test, results pending.
Dmitriy Yegorov, 30, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 10:18 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to the intersection of Indiana and Chicago Avenues in reference to a property damage crash. Yegorov refused a chemical test and a search warrant was obtained with results pending. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Tyrell Staton, 23, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor after officers responded to the 500 block of Noelwood Drive at 6:41 p.m. Friday in reference to a domestic fight. Victims at the scene reported pain but refused medical treatment.
Kevin Menjivar-Lopez, 30, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after officers responded to a domestic fight at 9:56 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the ECJ. No injuries were reported.