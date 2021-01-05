A child seduction charge has been filed against a woman who worked at a boys home in Kosciusko County.
Kaitlyn McCullough, 24, Albion, was charged with a Level 6 felony count of child seduction Tuesday.
McCullough allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a youth at Pierceton Woods Academy in Pierceton from May and June last year while she was a child care worker there. As Kosciusko County police began investigating the accusations in July, the youth described incidents of kissing McCullough in a wooded area on the facility’s property. He also shared private messages the two exchanged through Facebook, according to police in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
When McCullough was interviewed by investigators, she admitted to two incidents of kissing in the woods with the youth, as well as the Facebook messaging, the affidavit shows.
The case was filed in Kosciusko County Superior Court 1. A warrant was also issued for McCullough’s arrest.
The Pierceton Woods Academy serves as a residential placement facility and school for boys, affiliated with Fort Wayne-based Lifeline Youth and Family Services Inc.
The case against McCullough comes as the academy and Lifeline are currently involved in a sexual abuse lawsuit.
In the civil suit, filed Oct. 23, a man alleges his son and other residents were sexually assaulted by a Pierceton Woods staff member, Darby Ellis Perry, at the academy in 2019. The man also accused Pierceton Woods and Lifeline leadership of covering up complaints of sexual assault or inappropriate activity by Ellis Perry and other staff members. Other claims alleged police had investigated sexual assault claims against Ellis Perry in 2017, and that facility leaders were aware of the investigation.
The suit, which names six defendants including Ellis Perry, alleges counts of negligence, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and conspiracy.
Ellis Perry and Lifeline and academy leadership denied the accusations in responses filed last month. They also moved to have the suit dismissed, a move the plaintiff opposes, according to court documents.
ALTERCATION
Goshen police responded to a verbal altercation at McDonald’s, 1706 Elkhart Road, around 12:05 a.m. Tuesday. The people involved had separated before police arrived, a report shows.
The victim alleged to police the suspect had pointed a handgun at him in the restaurant’s parking lot, according to police.
CRASH
A van driven by Ezra Yoder, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Anna Hunt, Dunbridge, Ohio, as Yoder pulled out of the BP gas station drive, 2429 Lincolnway East, and onto Kercher Road around 2:50 p.m. Monday, according to a report by Goshen police.
Dunbridge complained of hip pain but declined medical treatment at the scene, police said. Yoder did not report any injuries.
HIT-AND-RUN
A speed limit sign was struck by a vehicle in the 600 block of South Main Street around 1:15 p.m. Monday, according to a report by Goshen police.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Joshua Banghart, Mentone, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized at Spacemaker Self Storage, 3031 Peddler’s Village Road, around 3:25 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Bryce Nixon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 2019 Nissan Pathfinder was stolen from a house, 1903 Bashor Road, sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday thefts that occurred from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Jan. 2, Dec. 26 and Nov. 29.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
William Jefferies, 55, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Monday he had failed to return to custody on Dec. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.