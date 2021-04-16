A Goshen woman has alleged more than $2,400 worth in apparel was stolen from her.
Karina Wagner reported the theft to Elkhart County police Wednesday, saying jeans and boys clothes were taken from a home, 18990 Joan Kay Lane, on April 10.
THEFT
Curt Wuthrich, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a single-axle trailer and the catalytic converter from a pickup truck were stolen from a home, 14087 Ind. 120, sometime between 6:30 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a former Keystone RV employee after responding to allegations the person was causing issues at the company, 2639 Lincolnway East, around 8:50 a.m. Thurdsay.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Zachary Connett, 25, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday.
