A Goshen woman was arrested after police said she was seen driving with a stop sign early Sunday morning.
Alexandra Krizan, 27, 112 S. 29th St., was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft around 2:45 a.m. Police said she was seen carrying a stop sign while driving a vehicle, and she was stopped at Lincoln Avenue and South 28th Street.
Krizan was then released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
ARRESTS
• McKenzie Comby, 22, 639 S. Wildflower St., Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at South Main Street and College Avenue around 10:55 p.m. Saturday. Comby was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Jesse Estes, 36, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to the 500 block of South Sixth Street on Saturday. The arrest came some time after police had been at the scene for an incident around 11:30 a.m.
THEFTS
• Melissa Stewart, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen while she shopped at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 12:10 p.m. Saturday.
• Juan Calderon Ramon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from a home, 212 S. Eighth St., around 10:40 a.m. Saturday.
• Miles Bradford, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a catalytic converter was stolen from one of his vehicles while it was parked at 2123 W. Wilden Ave. sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning.
• Rodolfo Reyes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was taken from a home, 117 N. Riverside Blvd., around 9:55 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Eby Ford reported to Goshen police a truck was missing from their stock at the business, 2714 Elkhart Road, around 3:05 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Walgreens reported to Goshen police the theft of alcohol from the store, 1755 Lincolnway East, around 1:50 p.m. Friday.
• Brian Chupp, Goshen, reported to Goshen police parts were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Monteith’s Best-One Tire & Service, 1021 N. Greene Road, around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
CRASH
Lindsay Hojara, Niles, Michigan, fell asleep while driving a pickup truck, and the truck struck a pole along C.R. 7 near C.R. 6 in Elkhart around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Hojara was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for a wrist injury, police said.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 26-year-old man at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 8:15 p.m. Friday.
SNAPPING TURTLE RELEASED
Goshen police responded to a call about potentially suspicious activity on the bridge in the 300 block of West Kercher Road around 12:20 a.m. Saturday. When police and firefighters arrived, they found the people referenced in the call and learned they were releasing a large snapping turtle back into the Goshen Dam Pond, according to a report.
