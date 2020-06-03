An SUV driven by Stephen Scheid, Niles, Michigan, collided with a car driven by Kristin Davis, Wakarusa, when Scheid pulled into the intersection of C.R. 36 and C.R. 3 near Wakarusa around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Davis and two children in her car, aged 6 and 9, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
Scheid did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way.
ARREST
John Gouker, 49, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation after police responded to an incident in the 600 block of North Third Street around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY SUSPECT
While responding to a suspicious vehicle call in the parking lot of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen police spoke to a male they believe was possibly involved in numerous burglaries around noon Tuesday. An investigation is underway.
THEFTS
• Esmeralda Soto Torres, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Daniel Thornton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his scooter was stolen from a home, 714 S. Main St., around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
• Kira Royal, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from 411 W. Pike St. around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Angel Norris, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her dog was stolen from a home, 610 E. Jefferson St., around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday. The dog has since been recovered.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Anthony Gomez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his camper was vandalized near the pond in the Twin Pines Mobile Home park, 1014 Beaver Lane, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Dawn McNemar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around noon Tuesday.
• Kendall Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police graffiti was done to his garage, 214 S. Sixth St., around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.
• Kyle Hilliker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the window of his vehicle was shattered at 1040 Michigan Ave. sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
