A woman reported she was robbed at her home near Bristol Wednesday morning.
Edna Otto reported to Elkhart County police a man came to her home, 51910 C.R. 29, and demanded $500 from her and then allegedly made a threat around 6:30 a.m. The man then left with the cash, according to a police report.
The case is under investigation.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Guadalupe Cortez reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday her mother’s gravesite was vandalized at Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old C.R. 17, near Goshen sometime between Nov. 25 and Monday.
ARRESTS
• Kallaghan Findley, 19, 24314 Park Shore Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in the parking lot of Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old C.R. 17, near Goshen around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday. Findley was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Alexis Stephens, 21, 2006 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and criminal recklessness after police responded to a crash in the 1400 block of West Wilden Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Stephens was release at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Billy Brown, 54, 1016 Lafayette St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Brown was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court, and he received a trespassing warning from store staff.
SEXUAL BATTERY
An Elkhart woman reported to Goshen police Wednesday she was sexually battered at her place of employment several weeks ago.
HIT-AND-RUN
Abelardo Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 1906 Lincolnway East around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Sheila Mendoza, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from a home, 517 E. Jefferson St., around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.
• Natalie Khailo, Ligonier, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday her trash can was stolen from a home, 70633 U.S. 33, on Nov. 22.
• Derek Johnson Sr. reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a catalytic converter was stolen from his work van at 629 S. Wildflower St. in Bristol sometime between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.
FRAUD
• Kristan Rheinheimer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday she was the victim of identity theft.
• Daren Lehman reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday his Social Security number was used to obtain unemployment benefits beginning around June.
• Lori Wampler Steele reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1.
