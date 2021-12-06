Woman says she was stopped by police impersonator
A 19-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:42 p.m. Thursday that a person pretending to be a police officer stopped her vehicle in the area of Hilltop Drive and C.R. 39 near Middlebury.
Man deliberately walks in front of vehicle
A man apparently deliberately walked in front of a vehicle on Ind. 19, south of State Line Road, near Elkhart, and was struck by it at 10:31 p.m. Friday.
According to Elkhart County deputies, the vehicle’s driver reported to police he had struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway. Officers arrived and found the person who had been struck. They later learned that the man deliberately walked into the road as a suicide attempt, according to the police report. The man was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for his injuries and a 24-hour emergency commitment.
ARRESTS
- Amy de Laruelle, 44, 319 W. Third St., Apt. 2, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:23 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of paraphernalia. She was also arrested on a warrant out of Porter County. Police reported they were called to a property damage crash in front of 4522 Elkhart Road and one of the drivers was de Laruelle. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Joshua Flores, 27, 1015 S. 16th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:12 a.m. Monday on a charge of battery. Police reported that a 61-year old Goshen man reported he was battered by someone he did not know in the parking lot of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road. Police arrived and found Flores. He was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail. The victim had minor injuries to his face, and he refused medical treatment.
- Matthew Oliver, 28, 3601 Cortland Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, marijuana and paraphernalia. He was stopped by police for traffic infractions on C.R. 17, south of C.R. 18, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Diego Davila Ramirez, 21, 321 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:27 p.m. Friday on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. Ramirez was stopped for a traffic violation at U.S. 33 and Bashor Road in Goshen and was found to be intoxicated, police reported. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Kyle Marsh, 31, 69051 Turnwood Court, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:12 p.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was stopped at C.R. 21 and C.R. 142, in New Paris, for a traffic violation, officers reported. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Billy Day, 49, 22181 Fenmore Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:06 a.m. Sunday on charges of domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction of battery, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement. He is accused of a battery that occurred at 1914 Elkhart Road in Goshen at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
- Damien Brown, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 11:07 a.m. Sunday his wallet was stolen from a bar at 1914 Elkhart Road.
- Kyle Rowe, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police at 11:52 a.m. Sunday a Stihl backpack leaf blower was stolen from the bed of his pickup truck while it was parked in the 900 block of Eisenhower Drive South.
- Michael Sobeck, Goshen, reported a missing check to Goshen police at 5:46 p.m. Sunday.
- Dennis Watson reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:43 p.m. Thursday that his wedding ring was stolen from 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen, between 1 p.m. Sept. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
- Elias Gould reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:29 p.m. Thursday that a Playstation 4 was stolen from 57086 Jefferson Pkwy, Bristol, between noon Nov. 15 and noon Nov. 19.
- An employee of Goshen Floor Mart reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:21 a.m. Friday that a catalytic converter was stolen off of a 2017 GMC Savana van belonging to Floor Mart Corp., 65699 U.S. 33, Goshen, between 4 p.m. Thursday and 8:15 a.m. Friday.
- An employee of Frontier Communications reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:15 a.m. Sunday that seven catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles in front of the business, located at 24373 C.R. 45, Elkhart, between 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Cody Clements, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4 p.m. Sunday his vehicle was vandalized in the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
