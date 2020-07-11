An online sale led to the reported robbery of a Goshen woman Thursday night.
The woman told police she was robbed in the 1200 block of East Plymouth Avenue around 8:10 p.m., according to a report.
The victim made a deal to purchase property the suspect was selling via Facebook Marketplace. But when they met, the suspect allegedly took the victim’s money, drove off and left the victim empty-handed, according to police.
The woman was not injured, and no weapons were involved, police said. The suspect’s Facebook profile was also deleted before police could access it.
ARRESTS
• Julie Klase, 52, 1120 Berkey Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Elkhart Road around 10:25 p.m. Thursday. Klase was released at the scene with a citation appear in court.
• Katrice Buford, 24, 1018 Portage Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:35 p.m. Thursday. Buford was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
BATTERY
Patricia Goodison reported to Elkhart County police she was punched in the face, and several mobile phones, wallets, an ID card and a Social Security card belonging to her were stolen at the Elkhart County Correctional Complex, 26861 C.R. 26, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
CRASHES
• An SUV driven by Ashley Glover, Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Joe Lynn III, Bremen, at South Main Street and Plymouth Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report.
Witnesses told police Lynn tried to make a right turn from a left turn lane on Main Street when the crash occurred, according to the report.
Lynn refused medical treatment at the scene. Glover did not report any injuries, according to police.
• A moped driven by Mark Brush, Elkhart, collided with a pickup truck driven by Abraham Lambright, Elkhart, as they each rounded a corner of a BP gas station, 21870 Ind. 120, in the business’ parking lot near Elkhart around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Brush was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for hip and leg pain, police said.
Lambright did not report any injuries.
THEFTS
• Joshua Satoski, Syracuse, reported to Elkhart County police his 2008 Kawasaki KX85 dirt bike was stolen from 15474 U.S. 6 sometime between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday. Satoski told police his landscaping was also damaged during the theft.
• Robert Culp reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday a $1,200 radon detector was stolen from a house, 30352 Pine Bluff Drive, in Elkhart sometime between June 29 and June 30. Culp told police the house was unoccupied at the time.
POSSIBLE THEFT
Dean Slabach, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he saw an open storage unit at Spacemaker Self Storage, 3031 Peddler’s Village Road, around 6:55 p.m. Thursday. Slabach told police he didn’t see anybody near the locker.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a man at the Arbor Ridge apartment complex, 319 Arbor Court, around 12:20 p.m. Thursday.
