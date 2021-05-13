A woman was reportedly robbed at the Ashton Pines Apartment complex near Goshen Wednesday morning.
Goshen police responded to a call to the 2600 block of Alpine Fir Lane where a woman had reported four males battered her as they stole items from her around 10:55 a.m. The victim also reported a suspect pointed a gun at her during the incident.
Police said the woman didn’t have any visible injuries and didn’t require medical treatment.
The case is under investigation.
CRASHES
• A pickup truck driven by Austin Fred, Middlebury, struck a pony that had run into the road from a home at 13983 C.R. 22, near C.R. 35, around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Fred had an arm injury, according to police. The release doesn’t state the pony’s condition.
• A mail truck driven by Renee Pontius, Elkhart, crossed the center line of C.R. 28, left the road and crashed into a ditch near C.R. 9 around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Pontius was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for arm pain, police said.
She was also cited for violating Indiana code on when drivers can cross the center line to pass another vehicle, according to information in the release.
HIT-AND-RUN
Erica Stauffer, New Paris, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFT
Tommy Vaughn, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a semi-trailer was stolen from Brunk Corp., 803 Logan St., around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Armando Zapien, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief occurred at his home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jolene Brown, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items near the 1200 block of Northstone Road, in the Clover Field subdivision, were vandalized around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Staff at Gold-N-Comfort reported to Goshen police a case of fraud at the business, 2626 Peddler’s Village Road, around 2:15 p.m. Wdnesday.
• Charles Downing, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a case of possible fraud involving Fed Ex and a former employee.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Raevonn Williams, 25, homeless, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Williams failed to return to custody last Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.