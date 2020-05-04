A Goshen woman was ticketed for running a red light following a two-vehicle crash that injured another woman near Wakarusa Monday.
A car driven by Hannah Scott, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Sharon Lopez Sosa, Plymouth, at Ind. 19 and C.R. 46, about three miles south of Wakarusa, around 11:50 a.m. Scott, who was on Ind. 19, had driven into the intersection while Lopez Sosa was crossing on a green light from C.R. 46, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Lopez Sosa was taken to Bremen Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, police said.
Scott did not report any injuries. She was cited by police for disregarding an automatic signal, the release shows.
BONES DISCOVERED
Bones were unearthed in a yard near Elkhart over the weekend.
David Baskins told Elkhart County police he was digging posts for a firepit in the backyard of his home, 56796 Wedgewood South, when he found the bones around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, a police report shows.
The bones were described as coming from an unknown source in the report.
ARRESTS
• Troy Trenshaw, 45, 1407 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Lincoln and Winter avenues around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Trenshaw was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Pedro Fernandez Jr., 27, 2613 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash and resisting arrest at 2003 Lincolnway East around 6:50 p.m. Sunday. Fernandez was jailed after the arrest.
• Jorgen Villatoro, 28, 1028 Colonial Manor Drive, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of dealing methamphetamine following a traffic stop at North Sixth and Middlebury streets around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
BURGLARY
The pastor at Comunidad Cristiana Adulam in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from a shed that had been broken into at the church, 19938 C.R. 38, in Goshen sometime between last Thursday and Friday.
THEFTS
• Staff at DJ Construction reported to Goshen police items were stolen after a work trailer was broken into at a job site, 2120 S. Main St., sometime between Saturday and early Monday morning.
• Larry Finch, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from his home, 521 Dewey Ave., around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Walter Moore, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a debit card was stolen from his wallet at his home, 65863 Barrens Drive, sometime around 11 p.m. Saturday. The card was then used to withdraw money from his account around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a police report shows.
• Andrew Bogue reported to Elkhart County police a Chevrolet Suburban was stolen from 59267 C.R. 21 in Goshen sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Anthony Thorton, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police two children’s bicycles were stolen from his lot at 53586 C.R. 27 sometime between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Tim Gatchell, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police Friday a gun was stolen from a home, 19107 Oak St., sometime between Aug. 1, 2019 and April 29.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
James Minnich, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday his vehicle was damaged at a home, 910 S. 10th St., at an unknown time.
HIT-AND-RUN
Seth Koble reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck two mailboxes along the 19000 block of C.R. 40 in Goshen and the driver then drove the vehicle from the area around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
