A Goshen woman was ticketed for running a red light following a two-vehicle crash that injured another woman Monday near Wakarusa.
A car driven by Hannah Scott, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Sharon Lopez Sosa, Plymouth, at Ind. 19 and C.R. 46, about three miles south of Wakarusa, around 11:50 a.m. Scott, who was on Ind. 19, had driven into the intersection while Lopez Sosa was crossing on a green light from C.R. 46, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Lopez Sosa was taken to Bremen Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, police said.
Scott did not report any injuries. She was cited by police for disregarding an automatic signal, the release shows.
ARRESTS
• Kyle Lasley, 25, 1205 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Bashor roads around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. Lasley was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Troy Trenshaw, 45, 1407 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Lincoln and Winter avenues around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Trenshaw was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Pedro Fernandez Jr., 27, 2613 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash and resisting arrest at 2003 Lincolnway East around 6:50 p.m. Sunday. Fernandez was jailed after the arrest.
• Jorgen Villatoro, 28, 1028 Colonial Manor Drive, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of dealing methamphetamine following a traffic stop at North Sixth and Middlebury streets around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
BURGLARY
The pastor at Comunidad Cristiana Adulam in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from a shed that had been broken into at the church, 19938 C.R. 38, in Goshen sometime between last Thursday and Friday.
THEFTS
• Jerzy Burton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her 1999 Dodge Ram truck was stolen from 1375 Park 33 Blvd. sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
• Arnulfo Guevara, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his moped was stolen from a house, 1625 S. Main St., sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
• Dennis Chiddister reported to Elkhart County police Monday a 1983 ASM trailer was stolen from Elkhart Satellite Systems, 23663 U.S. 33, in Dunlap sometime after 5 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at DJ Construction reported to Goshen police items were stolen after a work trailer was broken into at a job site, 2120 S. Main St., sometime between Saturday and early Monday morning.
• Larry Finch, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from his house, 521 Dewey Ave., around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Walter Moore, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a debit card was stolen from his wallet at his house, 65863 Barrens Drive, sometime around 11 p.m. Saturday. The card was then used to withdraw money from his account around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a police report shows.
• Andrew Bogue reported to Elkhart County police a Chevrolet Suburban was stolen from 59267 C.R. 21 in Goshen sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Anthony Thorton, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police two children’s bicycles were stolen from his lot at 53586 C.R. 27 sometime between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Tim Gatchell, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police Friday a gun was stolen from a house, 19107 Oak St., sometime between Aug. 1, 2019, and April 29.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
James Minnich, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday his vehicle was damaged at a house, 910 S. 10th St., at an unknown time.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Eric Dean, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 3:50 p.m. Monday.
• Robert Kauffman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle in the 500 block of Lincolnway East around 1:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle didn’t stop to exchange information, according to the report.
• Seth Koble reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck two mailboxes along the 19000 block of C.R. 40 in Goshen and then left the area around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
BONES DISCOVERED
Bones were unearthed in a yard near Elkhart over the weekend.
David Baskins told Elkhart County police he was digging posts for a firepit in the backyard of his home, 56796 Wedgewood South, when he found the bones around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, a police report shows.
Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott said his office examined the remains and determined they weren’t human.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.