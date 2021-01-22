A Warsaw woman was airlifted to a hospital after she was injured in a crash near New Paris early Friday morning.
A pickup truck driven by Tatiana Moody struck a curb, then drove off the road and struck several trees along C.R. 142 near C.R. 21 around 2:45 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Moody was flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for head trauma and other injures, police said.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Rachelle Nagy, Middlebury, collided with an SUV driven by Heather Knaus, Middlebury, as Nagy turned from C.R. 14 onto Farmington Drive around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Knaus had wrist pain, but declined medical attention, police said. Nagy did not report any injuries. She was cited by police for making an improper turn.
ARRESTS
• Justin Fry, 19, 57271 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and U.S. 20 around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
• Christopher Santana, 18, 1920 Dykstra St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of driving without a license and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Hackett Road around 12:05 am. Friday. Santana was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Matthew Thayer, 34, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 100 block of South 27th Street around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
SWAT RESPONSE
Members of the Elkhart County Regional SWAT team were part of an operation to serve a warrant at a home, 22526 C.R. 18, near Goshen around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Mario Mejia, Indianapolis, reported to Goshen police a handgun was stolen from the Comfort Inn, 2309 Lincolnway East, around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
• During a traffic stop at C.R. 28 and C.R. 17 around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Goshen police learned a license plate had been stolen off Brenda Pease’s SUV. Police believe the theft possibly occurred at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road.
• Kenneth Luczkowski, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a license plate from a home at 321 W. Wilden Ave., around 9:35 a.m. Thursday.
• Sharon Plank reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from a mailbox at a home, 28551 C.R. 50, in Nappanee around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.
• Norman and Linda Moser, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday items were stolen from the mailbox at their home, 61208 C.R. 15, sometime between Dec. 26 and 10 a.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Goshen police took a report about a hit-and-run incident at Roxbury Park mobile home park, 1 Post Road, around 4:40 a.m. Friday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Rene Vela Sr., 37, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Thursday Vela failed to return to custody on Jan. 16.
