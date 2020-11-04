ETNA GREEN — An 84-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
Carol Hoffer, of Etna Green, was walking on Broadway Street near the intersection of Walnut Street around 4:45 p.m. when she was struck by a 1999 Ford F150 driven by Larry Smith, 57, of Leesburg. According to Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, immediately prior to the collision, Smith had turned west onto Broadway Street from Walnut.
Hoffer was transported by Samaritan Air Ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where she later died, police stated in a news release. Smith was not injured in the collision.
This crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team.
THEFT
• Donna Priest, 72, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 7 a.m. Tuesday a theft of her political sign in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
• Kenneth Craig, 41, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that his political sign was taken from his property in the 1700 block of Woodward Place.
• Allan Kauffman, 71, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday that his political sign was taken from his property in the 300 block of Gra-Roy Drive.
• An employee of Keystone RV, 2769 Elders Drive, Goshen, reported around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday to Goshen police that a 2021 Passport 2900RL travel trailer was stolen late last month.
• Sandra Martinez, 40, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday that her vehicle was broken into and items were taken sometime in the last few days.
ATTEMPTED THEFT
Craig Troyer, 49, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 7 a.m. Tuesday an attempted theft at Hostetler Askew Door, 2331 Eisenhower Drive North.
TRESSPASSING WARNING
An employee of Lake City Bank, 119 S. 3rd St., Goshen, reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to Goshen police that an agitated person refused to leave the business. Officers arrived and the subject was trespassed from the property, according to a police report.
SHOPLIFTING
An employee of Meijer reported to Goshen police around 2 p.m. Tuesday an incident of shoplifting. The suspect, identified as Kimberly Lynn Clark, 50, Goshen, was arrested and released at the scene pending a court date.
BATTERY
A 12-year-old female was arrested by Goshen police for battery and for being a runaway after leaving home without permission and battering her mother around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.
STOLEN VEHICLE
Jada Johnson, 32, Elkhart, called Goshen police around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in reference to her stolen Dodge Nitro possibly being located in Goshen. The accused vehicle was located and released to the victim.
PRESCRIPTION FRAUD
Richard McPeak, 63, Goshen, was found to be attempting to fill a fraudulent prescription at Krogers, 209 Chicago Avenue. Charges for prescription fraud have been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.
VANDALISM
Christopher Jones, 30, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday that a window to his residence in the 400 block of North 9th Street was vandalized sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A PROPERTY DAMAGE CRASH
Jorge Esparza, 45, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday he was involved in an accident at Pike and 2nd streets and the accused driver left the scene without providing the necessary information.
