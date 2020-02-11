A Goshen woman with a suspended driver’s license was given multiple tickets Monday following a two-vehicle crash in Bristol.
A car driven by Kimberly Reed collided with a car driven by Craig Knapp, Elkhart, as Reed turned left into Knapp’s path on Ind. 120 at River Launch Court around 2:45 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Reed complained of redness on her chest but declined medical attention. Bristol medics also checked the children in her car and found they weren’t injured, the release shows.
Police cited Reed for driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, a child restraint violation, driving with an expired license plate and failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
Knapp did not report any injuries.
CRASHES
• A car driven by Mark Engstrom, South Bend, ran a red light and collided with a car driven by Samuel Wort, Elkhart, at U.S. 33 and Ash Road near Elkhart around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Engstrom and Wort did not report any injuries. A passenger in Engstrom’s car, Paula Engstrom, was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center to receive medical treatment for a facial injury, police said.
Mark Engstrom was cited by police for disregarding a traffic signal, the release shows.
• A car driven by Julian Ramirez, South Bend, ran a stop sign and collided with an SUV driven by Randy Eveler, Granger, at C.R. 32 and C.R. 3 near Wakarusa around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Ramirez was apparently treated for collarbone pain. He was also cited by police for disregarding a stop sign and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Eveler did not report any injuries.
• A car driven by Caleb Hofer, Warsaw, rear-ended a minivan driven by Juan De Lira Zamarripa, Goshen, while the van had stopped in traffic in the 1900 block of Lincolnway East near Keystone Drive around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The crash pushed De Lira Zamarripa’s van into the rear of a utility truck driven by Matthew McConnell, Montrose, Michigan, Goshen police said in a report.
De Lira Zamarripa was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for mild chest pain, police said.
Hofer and McConnell did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Antony Marmolejo-Ramirez, 18, 1700 Morton Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of reckless driving following a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Elkhart Road around midnight Monday. The vehicle Marmolejo-Ramirez was driving was clocked at 90 mph prior to the stop, according to a police report.
• Ryan Nelson, 38, 215 W. Madison St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 607 W. Plymouth Ave. around 11:15 p.m. Monday.
• Keith Carter, 29, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Monday.
• Thomas Berger, 31, 6445 W. 1350 North, Nappanee, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting arrest following a traffic stop at his home around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report.
BURGLARY
William Brown, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his home at 61108 C.R. 17 around 4:50 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Staff at Goshen High School reported to Goshen police items were stolen by a juvenile at the school, 401 Lincolnway East, around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
• Shayna Schutz reported to Goshen police a theft in progress at 610 S. Sixth St. around 11:45 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday thefts that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, in January and on Feb. 8.
IDENTITY THEFT
Maria Montes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her son’s identity was possibly stolen around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Keven Yoder, a Goshen Parks Department employee, reported to Goshen police Monday graffiti was spraypainted on the walking path for Kauffman Park, 300 Oakridge Ave.
