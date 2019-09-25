A Shipshewana woman faces accusations she tried to smuggle substances into the LaGrange County Jail.
Tiffany Littlefield, 35, 675 E. Middlebury St., was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of trafficking with an inmate Tuesday, police said in a news release.
An investigation found Littlefield, through a counselor, allegedly tried to bring prescription pills into the Jail Monday, police said.
ARREST
Rick Grosch, 65, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to call to Brookside Manor around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARIES
• Charles Schueneman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to the garage of his home in the 600 block of North Main Street around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
• Larry Staggs, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary at his home in the 1800 block of West Plains Drive around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Kevin Amaya, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from his yard, 110 S. 29th St., sometime early Tuesday morning.
• Staff at Kohl’s reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft at the store, 3802 Midway Road, that occurred Sept. 20.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Frances Roberts, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at The Post reported to Goshen police Tuesday a window at the center, 301 E. Lincoln Ave., was broken over the weekend.
HIT-AND-RUN
A juvenile boy reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
FRAUD
Goshen police responded to Chemical Bank, 511 W. Lincoln Ave., to take a fraud report around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
