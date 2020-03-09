An Elkhart woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Elkhart.
A car driven by Monica Barrier, of South Bend, crossed the center line of C.R. 6 and collided head-on with a car driven by Judy Keller, of Elkhart, near C.R. 10 around 5:30 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Emergency crews had to pull Keller from her car at the scene. She was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for broken arms and legs, according to the release.
Barrier was also taken to Memorial Hospital to be treated for head injuries. She was cited for driving left of center and for not wearing a seat belt, police said.
C.R. 6 was closed between Ash Road and C.R. 10 for about three hours after the crash.
FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION
A Middlebury man’s death is considered accidental following a single-vehicle crash near Middlebury early Sunday morning.
Robert Heign, 58, died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, Elkhart County Coroner Dr. James Elliott said Monday. He added no foul play was involved.
A pickup truck driven by Heign left the road and struck a tree along the north side of C.R. 8 near C.R. 35 around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, an Elkhart County police news release shows. Heign was pronounced dead at Elkhart General Hospital.
Elkhart County police said the crash is still under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Erica Hart, 27, 410 Westfield Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the area of 201 Tanglewood Drive around 1:15 a.m. Monday.
• Christopher Love, 30, of South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop on C.R. 45 and Missouri Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.
• Kelly Warner, 46, 3105 Kelsey Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Warner was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Rafael Hernandez-Walton, 19, 206 Crescent St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on North Main Street near Garden Street around 10:50 a.m. Sunday. Hernandez-Walton was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Joseph Galvan, 31, 21475 U.S. 20, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy after police had responded to a call in the 21000 block of Old U.S. 20 in Elkhart around 4 p.m. Saturday. Galvan underwent a medical evaluation at Elkhart General Hospital before he was booked into the jail, a police report shows.
• Fernando Avila Sosa, 35, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Greene Road and Berkey Avenue around 2:10 p.m. Friday.
• Spencer Privett, 28, 7 Pine St., Bristol, was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Maple and West St. Joseph streets around 2:10 p.m. Friday.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Foul play is not suspected in the death Saturday of Donald Gerding.
Goshen police had received a report from Gerding’s son, Devin, who said the 53-year-old died while en route to Goshen Hospital around 6:45 a.m.
The Elkhart County Coroner says he is awaiting results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but he doesn’t suspect foul play.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Pamela Saeger, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash at 3802 Midway Road around 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
• Thomas McClain reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle crossed the center line of C.R. 142 and struck the trailer of a vehicle he was driving east of C.R. 121 near New Paris around 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the other vehicle drove from the scene, police said in a report.
THEFT
Walter Moore, of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police several tools, valued at about $6,315, were stolen from his house, 65863 Barrens Drive, sometime between Jan. 22 and Thursday while he was incarcerated, according to a police report.
BURGLARY
Joshua Arterbery, of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen during a burglary to a house, 58156 Kennedy Court, sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday.
RUNAWAY
Kelley King reported to Elkhart County police an 18-year-old woman left Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, without permission around 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
