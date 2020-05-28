A Goshen woman reported she was battered in a road rage incident Wednesday in Goshen.
According to a Goshen police report, Kristin Mockler was pepper sprayed in the face during the incident at Eisenhower Drive North and Lincolnway East around 2:45 p.m.
Mocker declined medical attention, the police report shows.
CRASHES
• A Middlebury woman was struck and injured by a vehicle while walking Wednesday morning outside the Elkhart County Administration Building.
Anita Mock was crossing North Second Street at Clinton Street when a pickup truck driven by Ricky Edgar, Goshen, struck her around 10:45 a.m., Goshen police said in a report. Edgar told police he was turning left onto Second Street from Clinton when his bumper collided with Mock.
Police said Mock complained of an arm injury.
• A car driven by Robert Lalonde, Elkhart, collided with a pickup truck driven by Gary McRae, Goshen, in the parking lot of Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Lalonde was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for back pain, police said. McRae did not report any injuries.
THEFTS
• Olga Ramos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her husband’s wallet was stolen at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday.
• Shelita Landry, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from her front porch, 4364 Conifer Lane, around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. While that package was recovered, Landry told police multiple other packages have been stolen over the past year, a report shows.
• Matthew Neterer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 2005 Kawasaki ZX6 motorcycle was stolen from his house at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
• George Adams II, Bremen, reported to Goshen police his truck was stolen from the parking lot of Forest River Inc., 3010 College Ave., around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jerry Ward, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his moped was stolen from his house, 617 S. Ninth St., around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday.
ARREST
Andrew Black, 35, Wolcottville, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, possession of a syringe and disorderly conduct after police responded to an incident in the 900 block of C.R. East 670 South in Wolcottville around 11:10 p.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Eric Nisly, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he witnessed a hit-and-run crash outside his house in the area of South Eighth and East Washington streets around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
A vehicle, reported stolen from Mishawaka, was found in the parking lot of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, and recovered by Goshen police around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.
