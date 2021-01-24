A 38-year-old woman was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Saturday in Goshen.
Holly L. Stanton, 302 Gideon St. Apt. 1, Dowagiac, Michigan, was stopped by Goshen police around 2:05 p.m. Saturday at Indiana and Chicago avenues for a traffic violation.
According to a police report, Stanton was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
SHOPLIFTING
• Goshen officers were dispatched to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, in reference to a shoplifting that occurred around 6:55 p.m. Saturday. Officers were advised Walmart had two individuals in custody in the loss prevention office. Magdiel Rivera Sostre, 21, Goshen, and a 16-year-old female were both arrested for shoplifting. Rivera Sostre was released with a pending court date and the juvenile was released to the custody of her guardian, also with a pending juvenile court date, according to a police report.
• Jamie Miller, 34, Elkhart, was arrested and released pending a court date for shoplifting around 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Target, 3938 Midway Road. According to a report from Goshen police, she was also trespassed from Target.
• An employee with O'Reilly Auto Parts, 1613 Elkhart Road, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 11:10 a.m. Friday a theft from the store.
TRESPASS WARNING ISSUED
Goshen police responded to Posey's 2 at 500 Lincolnway East at 11:20 a.m. Friday regarding a report of two suspicious males on the property. Officers spoke with two homeless males who were issued a trespass warning, according to a police report. The men left without incident.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
• Goshen police responded to the 1400 block of Harvest Drive around 5:10 p.m. Saturday in reference a domestic altercation between a male and female. Erica Ornelas, 29, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of a minor and released at the scene with a pending court date. Mark Williams, 30, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of a minor, as well as interfering in the reporting of a crime, and later released at the scene with a pending court date. DCS was contacted in reference to the incident, according to the police report.
• Goshen officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South 7th Street at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a domestic battery that occurred. According to a police report, Tody Johnson, 45, Goshen, was arrested and transported to Elkhart County Jail for domestic battery. The victim, who sustained minor lacerations to both hands, knees and had a complaint of pain to her left eye, was treated at the scene, according to the report.
BATTERY
Goshen police were dispatched to Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East around 1:40 p.m. Friday in reference to a battery during which a student sustained minor injuries and required no immediate medical attention, according to a police report.
THEFT BY FRAUD
Elsie Mae Stevens, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 2 p.m. Friday she was the victim of a telephone scam.
THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE
Bryan T. Riggs, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 3:40 p.m. Friday the theft of a watch from his locked vehicle that had been parked in the 100 block of Denver Avenue, Goshen.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY TO A MOTOR VEHICLE
Jennifer Hess, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 5:10 p.m. that someone made entry into her vehicle but nothing was taken. It is unknown if the vehicle was locked or unlocked at the time.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Searra Goheen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 2:50 p.m. Saturday that her kitchen window was broken by an unknown person.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH
Jason Kado, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 4:05 p.m. Saturday that his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash with an unknown vehicle at 430 W. Lincoln Ave.
BURGLARY
Jeremiah Sims, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 1:50 a.m. Sunday that a burglary occurred at his residence in the 200 block of East Jefferson Street. Officers responded and located a suspect known to Sims on scene. A report was completed and a review of charges was forwarded to the prosecutor's office.
