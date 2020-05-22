WOLCOTTVILLE — A Wolcottville man was arrested Wednesday along with his wife and jailed on felony child molestation charges that allegedly involve sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.
According to a report from the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne, a complaint was made Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Child Services about the couple and the girl. An investigation by ISP detectives revealed evidence that suggested the couple, Robert M. Hoff, 34, and Mandy J. Hoff, 38, of the 6400 block of C.R. 500 East, had engaged in sexual activity with the girl on a regular basis throughout the last four years.
After detectives interviewed the couple and consulted with the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office, both Robert and Mandy Hoff were arrested on felony child molestation charges. They were transported to the LaGrange County Jail, where they remain pending an initial hearing on the matter, according to a report from ISP.
CRASH
A semi driver was cited Thursday evening after he allegedly crossed the center line on Ind. 15 and caused a motorcyclist to lose control and crash.
The semi driver, Frimence Adjohan, 38, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., was traveling south on Ind. 15 at the intersection of Ind. 15 and C.R. 42 just after 10 p.m., according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcycle driver, Lavern Miller, 58, of Goshen, was traveling north on Ind. 15 when the semi crossed left of the center line. Miller, who attempted to avoid crashing into the semi, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a passenger side tire of the semi. Miller was transported to Elkhart General Hospital by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries. According to the police report, Miller sustained road rash injuries. Adjohan was cited for driving left of center.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Edwardo Viruez, 48, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police the tires of his vehicle were slashed between May 19 and Thursday. A report was filed.
BURGLARY
Douglas W. Bicknell, 62, of Lake City, Florida, reported to Goshen police around 10 a.m. Thursday a burglary to his storage shed at Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Drive. A report was taken.
THEFT
• Leigh Campbell, 38, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 10:30 a.m. Thursday a theft from her vehicle by a known individual.
• Janet Newell, 67, of Goshen, reported around 11 a.m. Thursday to Goshen police that several tools were taken from her shed near the 500 block of Dewey Avenue. The shed was unlocked at the time the theft occurred, according to police. A report was taken.
• Desiree Green, 25, of Mishawaka, reported to Goshen police around 2:20 p.m. Thursday a theft from her vehicle. A report was taken.
• Natalie Saunders, 31, of Michigan, reported to Goshen police around 5:15 p.m. Thursday her cell phone was stolen while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen. A report was taken.
• Esmeralda Barsenas Medina, 19, of Goshen, was arrested at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, for theft by Goshen police around 5:50 p.m. Thursday. She was released at the scene with a pending court date. A report was taken.
BATTERY
Police were called to Walmart around 3 p.m. Thursday in reference to a fight involving several females. Upon arrival, the suspects were already separated. No injuries were reported and a report was taken.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Goshen police responded to a domestic altercation in the 400 Westwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. A man at the location had no visible injuries, and a female had redness to her arms. The investigation is ongoing and a report was taken.
