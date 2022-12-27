GOSHEN — Confusion at an intersection led to a crash on Tuesday morning.
Goshen city police responded to a crash at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Pike Street and Oakland Avenue.
Lee Roy Berry, 79, of Goshen, explained to officers that he heading west and turning into a parking lot, but there was a traffic backup. He said was waved on by a person in a truck, so he started to turn. He did not see Riah Haarer, 19, of Goshen, in his Green Honda Civic traveling east on Pike Street, according to the police report, and the Civic and Berry's light blue Hyundai Elantra collided.
Haarer explained that he was heading east and saw that traffic had stopped but couldn't see why. He told officers that as he was passing the truck, Berry turned in front of him.
A witness at the scene confirmed they saw the truck driver wave Berry on.
SHOPLIFTING
Skylar Feldman reported to Goshen city police items shoplifted from Lassus, 1001 W. Pike St., Goshen, by someone she knew at 10:46 a.m. Monday.
AUTO THEFT
Ciro Ramos reported to Goshen police at 2:21 p.m. Monday at 1813 Wilden Ave., that a friend took his car and has not returned it.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Ronald Metzger reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23 someone fired a 9mm bullet into his home causing damage to a window and a wall inside the home, at 66770 C. R. 103, Wakarusa.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Bruce Dudley reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:13 a.m. Saturday that someone in a white Chevrolet Impala struck the passenger side of an Elkhart city dump truck he was driving and fled the scene.
A white SUV was seen running off the roadway on C. R. 16 and striking a utility pole, then leaving the scene without reporting it to police at 5:16 p.m. Saturday, police reported.
• Elvira Herrera reported to Elkhart County deputies that she was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 5:51 p.m. Saturday in front of 25318 C. R. 18.
BURGLARY
Steve Bess reported to Elkhart County deputies that his mother’s home at 27458 Honeysuckle Lane, Elkhart, was burglarized between Dec. 22 and Dec. 24.