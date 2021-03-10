The outside of an Elkhart home was damaged as an outdoor fire grew out of control Tuesday night.
Concord Township firefighters responded to the scene at 27468 C.R. 20 around 7:20 p.m. Chief Phil Sumpter said grass had ignited under a charcoal grill, and amid windy conditions, the fire carried to the side of the house.
Firefighters, backed by crews from Elkhart, Baugo Township and Harrison Township, brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Sumpter said siding on the exterior of the house was damaged. Nobody was injured.
Sumpter said this fire was in the middle of several other fires Concord Township responded to Tuesday, and he estimated there were about three or four calls to grass fires and two to trash fires.
He cautioned residents to not burn outdoors Wednesday amid the windy weather and dry conditions.
“People definitely don’t want to burn anything outside,” Sumpter said. “Even if it’s in a barrel, those embers can still pop out. It doesn’t take much.”
CRASH
A van driven by Gary Pletcher, Goshen, left the side of C.R. 142 and struck a tree near C.R. 29 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Pletcher was injured in the crash and was flown to Parkview Health in Fort Wayne to receive medical treatment, according to police.
ARRESTS
• Brandon Hochstetler, 43, Hartford City, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a permit after he allegedly led police on a vehicle pursuit in the area of C.R. 50 and East County Line Road around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday. Hochstetler was taken into custody following a foot pursuit that stemmed from the vehicle chase.
• Victor Davila, 35, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime after police responded to an incident in the 200 block of Blackport Drive around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday.
CHILD ABUSE
Staff at Fairfield Community Schools reported to Elkhart County police Monday a child had been battered at home. The situation is under investigation by police and Indiana Department of Child Services staff.
BATTERY
Goshen police responded to a fight involving several juveniles at a Marathon gas station, 1149 N. Main St., around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday. The juvenile were all released to their guardians. In a report, police said parents chose not to file charges in the incident.
THEFTS
• Josie Morgan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen while she shopped at The Depot, 1013 Division St., around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday.
• Brian Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his iPhone was stolen from First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
• Dominque Shaw, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from a home, 517 N. Fifth St., around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARY
Marlon Banks, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a break-in to a vacant home, 209 Queen St., that occurred sometime between noon Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
A woman reported to Goshen police several mailboxes were struck in a hit-and-run crash in the 3000 block of Regent Court around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Kami Ford, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her vehicle was damaged at Crazyman’s Stompin’ Grounds, 1914 Elkhart Road, last Saturday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police responded to a call about an employee acting intoxicated and belligerent at El Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant, 1919 Lincolnway East, around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. The employee left the business by calling a cab.
