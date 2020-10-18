An investigation is underway into a house fire in Goshen over the weekend.
Goshen firefighters and police responded to the fire at 1021 S. Ninth St. around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Goshen police said in a report.
No injuries were reported.
The report did not say how long firefighters worked to bring the fire under control or the extent of damages to the house.
ARRESTS
• Jorge Castillo, 18, 1206 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at West Pike and North First streets around 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
• Francisco Hernandez Vailes, 32, 821 S. 11th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop on South Fifth Street near Lincolnway East around midnight Sunday.
• Cole Maddux, 22, 2368 Redspire Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash and stopped Maddux on Redspire Boulevard around 6:05 a.m. Saturday.
• Jerry Durrett, 33, Farmington Hills, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and C.R. 17 around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
• Christina Bartela, 29, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 5:05 p.m. Friday. Bartela was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Cynthia Hrynewycz, 60, 61212 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Kroger, 209 N. Chicago Ave., around 1:45 p.m. Friday. Hrynewycz was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
HIT-AND-RUN
Goshen police responded to a call about an SUV striking and damaging crossing arms at a railroad crossing in the 1300 block of Monroe Street around 10:20 p.m. Friday. The driver of the SUV left the scene before police arrived.
BURGLARY
Danielle Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several items were stolen during a burglary to her house, 904 S. 10th St., around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• John Weaver, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the disappearance of a backpack he left sitting on a table downtown around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
• Margarita Navarro De Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in the 1000 block of South 14th Street around 4:40 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Goshen Hospital reported to Goshen police a former employee stole keys belonging to the hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 3:35 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Walgreens reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 1755 Lincolnway East, around 3 p.m. Friday.
• Sherry Timmons, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from a house at 302 S. Indiana Ave., around 9:25 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Toshia Day, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked in the lot of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 3:05 p.m. Saturday.
• Ray Hoover, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief to his house, 613 N. Fifth St., around 11:55 a.m. Saturday.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Mark Corn, Elkhart, rear-ended a minivan driven by Donald Glassburn, Elkhart, and the collision pushed Glassburn’s vehicle into the rear of a pickup truck driven by Danielle Defrancisco, Osceola, at C.R. 6 and C.R. 10 in Elkhart around 4:35 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Glassburn was treated for a complaint of pain, according to the release. Corn and Defrancisco did not report any injuries.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a juvenile after responding to a call to Family Dollar, 1819 Elkhart Road, around 1:05 p.m. Saturday.
FRAUD
Alaide Medellin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police being scammed on Facebook around 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.