A garage fire in Goshen is under investigation.
Goshen firefighters responded to a small fire in a garage at an abandoned house, 701 S. Ninth St., around 8 p.m. Sunday.
In a report, Goshen police said after the fire was extinguished, firefighters found it had been intentionally set.
Meanwhile, an investigation is also underway into a possible arson fire that started at a home, 62816 Planeville Ave., near Goshen around 10:55 p.m. Saturday, according to a report by Elkhart County police.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Gina Markham, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while she traveled in a convoy to support President Trump in the 700 block of South Main Street around 4:35 p.m. Sunday.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Yasmin Acosta, Goshen, went off the side of C.R. 35 and struck a utility pole and a mailbox in the 57000 block south of U.S. 20 around 9 p.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Acosta was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
ARRESTS
• Tyler Stevens, 28, Delong, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to the 12000 block of C.R. 46 in Millersburg around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. According to a police report, the battery occurred in a vehicle on Ind. 13 near Middlebury.
• Eduardo Madrid Espinosa, 31, 11 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license after police responded to a crash in front of 3505 S. Main St. in Elkhart around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.
• Boutyda Thao, 27, 2400 W. Clinton St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Peddler’s Village Road around 1:55 a.m. Sunday.
• Maverick Bailey, Howe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Ind. 120 Sunday.
DRUGS RECOVERED
Goshen police confiscated drugs during a traffic stop in the 800 block of Lincolnway East around 6 p.m. Sunday. The drugs were entered into evidence for destruction, police said in a report.
THEFTS
• Raul Duran, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his wallet was stolen from a fitness club, 201 Chicago Ave., around 5:25 a.m. Monday.
• Elliott Laffon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his wallet was stolen from his gym bag at Eastlake Fitness, 201 Chicago Ave., around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
• Allen Hartung-Mann, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen from a home, 117 S. Cottage Ave., around 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
• Thomas Damron, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his trailer was stolen from a home, 407 Queen St., around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Robert Harrison reported to Elkhart County police lumber was stolen from a construction site, 54757 Winding River, in Middlebury sometime between 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 7:10 a.m. Friday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Brandon Ruiz Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 8:35 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene.
• Mabel Goyer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a crash at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle, described as a blue SUV, then fled the scene.
• Traci Stickler reported to Elkhart County police a steel gate was struck by a vehicle at the entrance to Ox Bow Park, 23033 C.R. 45, sometime between 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8:35 a.m Friday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene.
FRAUD
Arthur Baer Jr., Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.
