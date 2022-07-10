Several crashes were reported to police across Elkhart County Saturday and Sunday.
- An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 12:35 p.m. Saturday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Josue Lopez Cruz, 38, Elkhart, was driving his motorcycle north on Ash Road when he failed to stop for the light at the Old U.S. 20 intersection and collided with the driver’s side of a second vehicle heading west on Old U.S. 20 through the Ash Road intersection. Lopez Cruz suffered head, neck and leg pain and a broken collarbone as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Neftali Arriaga, 31, Osceola, was uninjured. Lopez Cruz was cited for driving a motorcycle without a proper motorcycle license endorsement and driving without insurance.
- On Sunday, at 12:08 a.m., a 2012 Ford Escape Driven by Elijah Holder, 21, Warsaw, collided with a 2016 Chevy Cruze, driven by Gregorio Martinez Lopez, 22, Goshen, after Holder’s vehicle failed to yield and collided with Lopez’s vehicle at the intersection of C.R. 23 and C.R. 20, a report stated. A passenger in Lopez’s vehicle was treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries and released.
- Also Sunday, at 4:48 a.m., a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Shayne Tibbs, 41, Elkhart, drive off the north side of the road while traveling east on Old U.S. 33. The driver stated he hit and object, forcing his vehicle off the road. The vehicle went into a grassy area and came to a stop against a brick building, causing minimal damage. The driver was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for a laceration on his head and neck pain.
- Maverick Bailey, 28, Milford, reported to police being struck by a motor vehicle while operating his motorcycle near the 1800 block of Lincolnway East. Maverick reported the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information. Both Maverick and a female passenger had complaint of pain, apparent injury, and were transported to Goshen Hospital for medical treatment.
ARRESTS
• Derrik McGee, 38, 1104 S. 13th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the 1800 block of Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 1:31 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Timothy Hammond, 47, 1302 Berkey Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while in the 1700 block of Westplains Drive, Goshen, at 3:26 p.m. Friday. He was also trespassed from the property.
- Sandro Sanchez, 45, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor after officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Howard Court at 12:27 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the ECJ.
THEFTS
• Rosario Rodriguez Santillan, 414 Alana Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:30 a.m. Friday to report that items were stolen from out of several of her vehicles while they were parked in her driveway sometime during the overnight hours.
• While on patrol at 8:25 a.m. Friday, Goshen officers located several vehicles parked at 802 Colorado St., Goshen, that appeared to have been unlawfully entered. Officers located the owner of the vehicles, Veronica Gonzalez Estrada, Goshen, who confirmed that items were stolen from one of the vehicles.
• Goshen officers located a vehicle bearing a stolen license plate in the 300 block of South Ninth Street at 7:50 a.m. Friday. The vehicle was impounded and the license plate recovered.
• Christian Nieves, 2720 Lismore Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:31 a.m. Friday to report that someone entered his wife’s vehicle and stole various items while the vehicle was parked at their residence sometime during the overnight hours. Officers received similar theft reports from the residents of 2713 and 2717 Lismore Drive at around the same time Friday morning.
• Adam Stanley, 1109 W. Wilkinson St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:43 a.m. Friday to report that his motorcycle was stolen while parked at his residence.
FRAUD
• Dalton McKibbin, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:21 p.m. Friday to report being the victim of fraud in relation to a vehicle purchase deal on July 1.