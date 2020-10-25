A New Paris woman and a teenager were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning south of New Paris.
A pickup truck driven by Eddie Manges, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Laura Green, New Paris, as Manges pulled into her path while turning left onto a private drive along U.S. 6 near C.R. 21 around 6:40 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Green had to be rescued from her car, police said. She was flown to Parkview Health in Fort Wayne to receive medical treatment for multiple injuries. A 14-year-old girl in her car was taken to Goshen Hospital to also receive treatment for injuries, police said.
Manges was not injured. Police cited him for driving left of the center line.
PURSUIT
Goshen police became involved in an Elkhart County police pursuit Friday which had started in the county, wound into the Goshen city limits, then went back into the county. The chase ended at 62764 C.R. 35 around 9:30 p.m. The vehicle and license plate involved were found to be stolen, police said in a report.
ARRESTS
• Troy Stepp, 43, 12577 Bonnie Lane, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of North Main Street around 2:05 a.m. Sunday.
• Grant Lantz, 43, 1323 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Steury Avenue and Middlebury Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
• Justin Barton, 33, 73 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at West Pike Street and Chicago Avenue around 11:05 p.m. Saturday.
• Joseph Hays, 53, Lafayette, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving as a habitual traffic violator and leaving the scene of a crash following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Plymouth Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Eric Gilson, 33, 57284 C.R. 23, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Pike Street and Riverside Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
• Candy Correa, 25, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a call to Brookside Manor around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. A child was also taken into protective custody by state child services staff.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 60-year-old man after responding to a call that he was harassing customers outside Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3:25 p.m. Saturday.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
Goshen police responded to a report about possible sounds of gunfire at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 10:10 p.m. Friday. During an investigation, police did not find evidence of gunfire in that area.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Steven Moser, South Bend, reported to Goshen police a case of vandalism to Worldwide Jewelry and Pawn, 119 W. Clinton St., around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Oscar Valdez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while it was parked in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street around 12:25 a.m. Sunday.
• Lori Arnold reported to Goshen police a political yard sign was vandalized at her house, 615 S. Main St., around 7:35 p.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Alec Mattke, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the battery was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the 300 block of North Eighth Street around 5:55 p.m. Saturday.
• Vera McGuire, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a political yard sign was stolen from a house, 1216 Wyndemere Court, around 5:25 p.m. Saturday.
• Jesus Torres Rodarte, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his license plate was stolen off a vehicle at a house, 505 Glenwood Drive, around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
CRASH
A pickup truck driven by Joshua Young, Osceola, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Richard Jurgonski, South Bend, while Jurgonski was stopped in traffic at C.R. 38 and Ind. 19 around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Jurgonski was checked at the scene for back pain, police said.
Young did not report any injuries. Police cited him for following another vehicle too closely.
HIT-AND-RUN
Nathan Brown, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash occurred in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.