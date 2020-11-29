Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Elkhart Sunday afternoon.
A car driven by Taylor Stabler, Elkhart, collided with a van driven by Hulbert Plaza, Elkhart, at C.R. 6 and C.R. 11 around 12:40 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Plaza did not report any injuries, but a 16-year-old passenger in his van was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Stabler was treated at the scene for chest pain, police said. She was also cited for driving with a suspended license.
ARRESTS
• Austin Inbody, 22, 221 Brookside Manor, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash and possession of a handgun without a permit following a pursuit in which police said he fled from a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Peddler’s Village Road around 7:55 p.m. Saturday.
• Gerardo Gomez, 23, 928 Eagle Drive, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance after police said he fled a traffic stop on Main Street near Oakridge Avenue. The pursuit ended at C.R. 15 and C.R. 45, according to a report.
• Robert Loftin, 58, 501 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. Loftin was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Lou Conner, 42, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and false informing, as well as for two warrants around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Following a traffic stop at Logan and Monroe streets, police allege Conner led officers on a short pursuit to a home in the 300 block of South 27th Street.
• Goshen police arrested two juveniles, each on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop at Beaver Lane and Bashor Road around 8:15 a.m. Friday. The juveniles were then released to parents with citations to appear in court.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
Christopher Worst, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he heard what he believed was gunfire near the 400 block of East Washington Street around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Roosevelt Neeley III, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized at 61108 C.R. 17 sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.
• Goshen police responded to a call about a damaged front door at 4364 Conifer Lane around 4 a.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Christopher Neely, Goshen, reported to Goshen police mail was stolen from his mailbox, 602 N. Fifth St., around 1:35 p.m. Saturday.
• Isaiah Quezada, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen from 61108 C.R. 17 after 2 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was later recovered by Elkhart police.
• Staff at CravinVapes reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 617 Pike St., around 5:05 p.m. Friday.
• A woman reported to Goshen police a theft from 221 Brookside Manor around 3:55 p.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
Goshen police responded to a report of a possible burglary at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 9:55 p.m. Saturday. Police said no signs of a burglary were found.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a woman at 1st Quality Cleaners and Laundry, 118 E. Clinton St., around 11:15 a.m. Friday.
LITTERING
Doug Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police four tires were dumped onto his property, 118 E. Clinton St., around 11:15 a.m. Friday.
