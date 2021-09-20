Investigations are underway into two barn fires that started within 90 minutes of each other near Goshen over the weekend.
Local firefighters first responded to call from Nelson Martin about a blaze at, 25445 C.R. 38, around 11:25 p.m. Saturday. Then around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, firefighters also responded to a fire at Daniel Imhoff’s property, 62045 C.R. 9, west of Goshen, according to reports by Elkhart County police.
The two scenes were about three-and-a-half miles apart.
Further details have not yet been released.
Police said firefighters from several local agencies, including Harrison Township, Wakarusa and Concord Township responded to the fires.
HOUSE FIRE
Jim Demerly reported to Elkhart County police a fire was started on the southeast corner of his home, 59427 C.R. 113, near Dunlap around 8 p.m. Sunday.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Joan Carranza, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two of her dogs were intentionally poisoned by people she knows at a home, 309 Westfield Ave., around 8 a.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Goshen police responded to the 900 block of Player Drive where a vehicle and a garage were damaged around 8:10 p.m. The report doesn’t specify the type of damage, but police said no injuries were reported.
The incident is under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Ricky Lieberenz, 50, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of disorderly conduct after police responded to a disturbance at a home, 520 E. Washington St., around 7:50 p.m. Sunday.
• Jackson Wambugu, 58, 311 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 26 near C.R. 7 around 6:55 p.m. Sunday.
• Rudy Esqueda, 24, 529 Van Gilst Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at West Wilden and Missouri avenues around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Esqueda was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Hayden Pieri, 19, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of hash oil and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was apparently stopped at York Elementary School, 13549 Ind. 120, in Bristol around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Justin Kauffman, 32, 316 E. Main St., Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at C.R. 42 and Timber Valley Boulevard in Millersburg around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
• Cresta Speicher, 45, LaGrange, was arrested by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a call to 4795 E. 025 North in LaGrange around 8:55 a.m. Saturday.
BATTERY
Sean Pelikant reported to Elkhart County police a person threw an object at his head at a home in the 15000 block of U.S. 6 near Syracuse around 12:05 a.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Allen Bechtel, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Dollar General, 1075 N. Main St., around 3:05 p.m. Sunday.
• Tommy Pinkerman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue around 11:55 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
• Norwood Harrell reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck the rear of his car in the area of 58874 Ind. 15 around 3:45 p.m. Friday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping.
• Juan Gonzales reported to Elkhart County police a silver pick-up truck rear-ended his SUV at C.R. 35 and C.R. 36 near Goshen around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Gonzales told police the driver of the truck left the scene without stopping to exchange information or call police.
• A car left the road and struck a utility pole and some landscaping in the area of 22530 C.R. 45 and then left the scene around 7:20 a.m. Friday. Elkhart County police later located the driver, identifying her as a 21-year-old woman from Goshen. The woman was issued a citation for leaving the scene of a crash.
THEFT
Allen Winford, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from the 200 block of South Seventh Street sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Rosa Sanchez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her son’s vehicle was damaged at a home, 810 N. Fifth St., around 11:35 a.m. Sunday.
