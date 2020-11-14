A Warsaw woman is facing federal charges of providing firearms to two men, one who was wanted for attempted murder and then shot two police officers in Wisconsin.
According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch, Heather Bentley, 35, was charged in a criminal complaint with making false statements in connection with the purchase of firearms.
The news release states Bentley purchased three firearms Nov. 4. When she purchased the firearms, she certified she was the actual buyer of the firearms. However, it is alleged that other individuals had given her more than $1,500 to purchase the firearms.
The news release states Bentley indicated during an interview that two individuals who she knew to be felons had asked her to buy guns because they were fleeing from the police. Bentley allegedly provided all three firearms to those individuals. Two days later, on Nov. 6, two police officers in Delafield, Wisconsin responded to a call for service. Those officers encountered these same two individuals, one of whom shot both of the police officers. Both individuals were arrested in Wisconsin, the news release indicates.
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Nov. 6 that two police officers were shot while investigating a possible hit-and-run crash at the Holiday Inn Express at 2:13 a.m. in Waukesha County, Wisconsin.
After the two officers were shot, the suspect, identified by the paper as Nathanael Benton of Fargo, North Dakota, fled on foot across I-94 and was captured in a wooded area later that morning. The paper said another man and a woman were taken into custody but their names were not released.
The paper also reported two handguns were recovered near the shooting scene.
“The charges in this case allege the defendant made a straw purchase, which is when a person acquires a firearm from a federal firearms licensee for someone else, who is either ineligible to purchase the firearm or wishes to conceal their identity,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division said in the news release. “ATF will continue to investigate these serious violations, which put not only the community at risk, but, as illustrated in this complaint, law enforcement as well.”
ARRESTS
- Briana Willams, 19, of 2633 Ponderosa Court, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of theft from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. Williams was arrested Friday and released with a pending court date.
- Austin Huffman, 28, 301 S. Liberty St., Albion, was arrested by Goshen police was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop. The arrested occurred Friday at 2:18 p.m. at North Main and Johnston street.
- Ericka L. Schwartz, 37, of 1320 S. Eighth St., was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Police said they were investigating a vehicle crash with minor injuries in the 2100 block of Elkhart Road at 7:09 p.m. Friday when the arrest was made. Schwartz was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
IDENTITY THEFT
- Esequiel Mares of Goshen reported to Goshen police Friday an incident of identity theft.
- An employee of Interra Credit Union, Goshen, told Goshen police a person attempted to open a checking account Friday with a false government identification card.
THEFTS
Jeremy Christner of Goshen reported to Goshen police Friday that items from his unlocked vehicle were stolen while it was at 1806 Lincolnway East.
WANDERING CHILD FOUND
Goshen police reported an officer was called to 2664 Ashton Pines Drive on a report of an unattended 2-year-old male in a parking lot who was not appropriately dressed for the weather.
Police said they located the child’s guardian and contacted the Department of Child Services.
