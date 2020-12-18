The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Warsaw this week has been charged with murder.
The case against Vickie Wooldridge, 44, was filed Thursday in Kosciusko County Circuit Court. She faces a count of murder, a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder, a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony count of criminal confinement, and a Level 5 felony count of battery with a deadly weapon.
Wooldridge is accused of stabbing Matthew Lucas, 42, multiple times at a home along Westside Drive in Warsaw around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Two other people were stabbed and injured, with Kosciusko County police saying one of the victims was still hospitalized in stable condition as of Wednesday.
Wooldridge was arrested about two hours after the incident was reported. She was found following a police manhunt, according to a news release.
Police had initially identified Wooldridge as being from Warsaw. The murder case filing lists her with a Nappanee address.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
One man was seriously injured in a shooting in Elkhart Thursday night.
Police, responding to a call, found the 41-year-old man shot at a house, 531 Concord Ave., around 7:30 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for life-threatening injuries, Elkhart police said in a news release.
Elkhart County Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the situation.
No arrests have been announced.
BATTERY
• Omar Larroy-Alfonzo reported to Goshen police he was battered by a person at the Super 8 motel, 2628 Lincolnway East, around 5:15 a.m. Friday. Larroy-Alfonzo was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a face laceration, police said in a report.
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a boy battered him while he was working at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 9:05 p.m. Thursday.
• A woman reported to Elkhart County police she was battered by a 15-year-old boy at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ARREST
Brittany Richter, 32, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at South Main Street and West Waverly Avenue around 8:35 p.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Nedra Wesson reported to Elkhart County police her mobile phone was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 22285 C.R. 38, in Goshen sometime between Dec. 12 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Forest River RV reported to Goshen police the thefts of three recreational vehicles from a company facility, 3010 College Ave., around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.
POT FOUND
Wayne Lengyel, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a person left a baggie of marijuana at his home, 52585 C.R. 35, around 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
Tina Channing, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud around 10:50 a.m. Thursday.
